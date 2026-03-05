Lloyd's of London Navigates Political Risks in Maritime Trade

Lloyd's of London is in discussions with the U.S. government's Development Finance Corporation to outline a strategy for political risk insurance and guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf, officials confirmed Thursday.

The engagement comes at a critical time as the Gulf is a vital and often volatile region for global maritime operations.

A spokesperson for Lloyd's emphasized their commitment to constructive interactions with both the U.S. Development Finance Corporation and other essential stakeholders in this endeavor.

