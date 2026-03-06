Left Menu

London Police Foil Alleged Iranian Spy Plot Targeting Jewish Community

London police have arrested four men on suspicion of aiding Iran by spying on the Jewish community. The suspects, including one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals, are believed to have assisted a foreign intelligence service. The arrests come amid ongoing tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:58 IST
London Police Foil Alleged Iranian Spy Plot Targeting Jewish Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London police confirmed the arrest of four men suspected of aiding Iran through espionage on the Jewish community. The suspects, one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals, were detained in north London on charges of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The arrests, occurring at various addresses early Friday, involved individuals aged 22, 40, 52, and 55. Authorities continue to search premises linked to the suspects. Additionally, six others have been apprehended on related charges of assisting offenders.

The Metropolitan Police urged vigilance, particularly among the Jewish community, in light of heightened concerns. This development unfolds as US-Israel-Iran tensions persist, with accusations made against the UK government for inadequately addressing threats posed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

TRENDING

1
Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections

Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections

 Nepal
2
Maharashtra budget fulfils Mahayuti's promise of farm loan waiver made ahead of 2024 assembly polls: Fadnavis.

Maharashtra budget fulfils Mahayuti's promise of farm loan waiver made ahead...

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Crucial Bills for State Development

Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Crucial Bills for State Development

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Regulate Social Media Use Among Minors

Andhra Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Regulate Social Media Use Among Minors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026