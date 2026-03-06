London Police Foil Alleged Iranian Spy Plot Targeting Jewish Community

London police confirmed the arrest of four men suspected of aiding Iran through espionage on the Jewish community. The suspects, one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals, were detained in north London on charges of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The arrests, occurring at various addresses early Friday, involved individuals aged 22, 40, 52, and 55. Authorities continue to search premises linked to the suspects. Additionally, six others have been apprehended on related charges of assisting offenders.

The Metropolitan Police urged vigilance, particularly among the Jewish community, in light of heightened concerns. This development unfolds as US-Israel-Iran tensions persist, with accusations made against the UK government for inadequately addressing threats posed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.