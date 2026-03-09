Aaditya Thackeray Advocates for Mumbai's First Mangroves Park Opening

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has called on Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik to expedite the opening of Mumbai's first mangroves park at Gorai. Thackeray emphasized that the park, a project from his tenure as Environment Minister, has faced several inauguration delays despite being ready for public access.

Initiated by the Maharashtra Forest Department's Mangrove Cell in 2021, the park's opening was initially slated for May 1, 2025, but was postponed multiple times. Facilities at the park include a nature information center, a mangrove trail, and a bird-watching area. It's intended to foster eco-awareness and promote eco-tourism.

In his letter, Thackeray highlighted the need for similar parks throughout Maharashtra to enhance environmental conservation. The park, built with DPDC funds, aims to increase greenery, educate the public, and serve as a model for future conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)