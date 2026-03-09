Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Advocates for Mumbai's First Mangroves Park Opening

Aaditya Thackeray urges Maharashtra's Forest Minister to open Mumbai's first mangroves park. Initially set to open in 2025, the park is ready but delayed. It features educational facilities promoting eco-awareness and tourism, highlighting the need for similar initiatives statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:12 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Advocates for Mumbai's First Mangroves Park Opening
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has called on Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik to expedite the opening of Mumbai's first mangroves park at Gorai. Thackeray emphasized that the park, a project from his tenure as Environment Minister, has faced several inauguration delays despite being ready for public access.

Initiated by the Maharashtra Forest Department's Mangrove Cell in 2021, the park's opening was initially slated for May 1, 2025, but was postponed multiple times. Facilities at the park include a nature information center, a mangrove trail, and a bird-watching area. It's intended to foster eco-awareness and promote eco-tourism.

In his letter, Thackeray highlighted the need for similar parks throughout Maharashtra to enhance environmental conservation. The park, built with DPDC funds, aims to increase greenery, educate the public, and serve as a model for future conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
2
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis

Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis

 Global
4
Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key States

Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026