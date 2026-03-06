Sarus Circuit: A Haven for Conservation and Eco-Tourism in Uttar Pradesh
The Yogi Adityanath government is establishing the Sarus Circuit in Uttar Pradesh to promote sarus crane conservation, boost eco-tourism, and support local communities. The initiative will preserve wetlands and develop tourism facilities, benefiting both wildlife and the environment while providing income opportunities to locals.
The government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has announced plans to create the Sarus Circuit, aiming to protect the state's emblematic bird, the sarus crane, while also stimulating eco-tourism. The project, spanning the wetlands of Mainpuri and Etawah districts, seeks to conserve the habitat of the tallest flying bird in the world.
The Sarus Circuit will encompass various wetlands, including Kirthua, Sahas, Kurra Jarawan, Soj, and Saman in Mainpuri, along with Sarsai Nawar and Parauli Ramayan in Etawah. This initiative, facilitated by the UP Eco-Tourism Development Board, is designed to protect the sarus crane and other bird species, improve wetland conditions, and create a sustainable tourism infrastructure.
Plans include the development of visitor facilities such as viewpoints, decks, boating spots, and information centres, all intended to enhance the ecological tourism experience. This initiative promises to not only conserve wetland ecosystems but also boost local community incomes and contribute to sustainable environmental development in the region.
