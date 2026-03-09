India's Heritage City Designation Challenges

The lack of a framework for designating heritage cities in India was brought into focus on Monday when Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the Parliament. His remarks came in response to a query from Jhunjhunu MP Brijendra Singh Ola, who asked if the government had designated any town or city in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan as a heritage city.

The Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, home to Jhunjhunu, is renowned for its historical havelis adorned with murals and frescoes, attracting many tourists. Despite this cultural richness, the Culture Minister confirmed that there is no formal parameter established by the government, UNESCO, or any international body to designate any city, including those in Jhunjhunu, as a heritage site.

The Minister did note, however, that India's historic city of Ahmedabad and the Walled City of Jaipur have been recognized on UNESCO's World Heritage Site list. This underscores the need for a local framework to potentially honor more of India's culturally significant cities.

