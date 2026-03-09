India's Heritage City Designation Challenges
India currently lacks a defined framework for designating cities as heritage sites, as highlighted by Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Parliament. Despite the historical significance of places like Jhunjhunu, no cities in its constituency have received heritage designations, although Ahmedabad and Jaipur are UNESCO-listed.
- Country:
- India
The lack of a framework for designating heritage cities in India was brought into focus on Monday when Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the Parliament. His remarks came in response to a query from Jhunjhunu MP Brijendra Singh Ola, who asked if the government had designated any town or city in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan as a heritage city.
The Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, home to Jhunjhunu, is renowned for its historical havelis adorned with murals and frescoes, attracting many tourists. Despite this cultural richness, the Culture Minister confirmed that there is no formal parameter established by the government, UNESCO, or any international body to designate any city, including those in Jhunjhunu, as a heritage site.
The Minister did note, however, that India's historic city of Ahmedabad and the Walled City of Jaipur have been recognized on UNESCO's World Heritage Site list. This underscores the need for a local framework to potentially honor more of India's culturally significant cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India win T20 World Cup trophy for second successive time, beating New Zealand by 96 runs in final at Ahmedabad.
The Hidden Jaipur Connection to the ICC T20 World Cup Trophy
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Jaipur Businessman
India amass 255/5 against New Zealand in T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Unpacking the Financial Dynamics and Speculations