Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Unpacking the Financial Dynamics and Speculations
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited addressed misconceptions regarding the cost escalation of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. The NHSRCL refuted claims that the Indian Railways would bear the burden, emphasizing the project's wider economic benefits and clarifying funding terms with Japan's JICA.
- Country:
- India
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has set the record straight regarding the financial aspects of the 508-km Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. Contrary to reports, the cost escalation burden is not solely on the Indian Railways, the NHSRCL announced in a recent statement.
The NHSRCL refuted claims made by the Congress Kerala unit that the railways would be responsible for an additional ₹90,000 crore due to project cost increases. The corporation explained that cost revisions were expected as the project moved from preliminary estimates to detailed design and engineering phases.
Emphasizing global economic benchmarks and mutual agreements, the NHSRCL underlined that the funding partnership with Japan remains solid. Despite speculation on rising ticket prices, the corporation assures affordability and highlights the project's role in establishing a high-speed rail groundwork for India's future.
