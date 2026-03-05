Left Menu

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Unpacking the Financial Dynamics and Speculations

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited addressed misconceptions regarding the cost escalation of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. The NHSRCL refuted claims that the Indian Railways would bear the burden, emphasizing the project's wider economic benefits and clarifying funding terms with Japan's JICA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:38 IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Unpacking the Financial Dynamics and Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has set the record straight regarding the financial aspects of the 508-km Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. Contrary to reports, the cost escalation burden is not solely on the Indian Railways, the NHSRCL announced in a recent statement.

The NHSRCL refuted claims made by the Congress Kerala unit that the railways would be responsible for an additional ₹90,000 crore due to project cost increases. The corporation explained that cost revisions were expected as the project moved from preliminary estimates to detailed design and engineering phases.

Emphasizing global economic benchmarks and mutual agreements, the NHSRCL underlined that the funding partnership with Japan remains solid. Despite speculation on rising ticket prices, the corporation assures affordability and highlights the project's role in establishing a high-speed rail groundwork for India's future.

TRENDING

1
Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

 India
2
SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility

SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility

 India
3
Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home minister for political reasons before Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee.

Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home mini...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026