Kerala's Cinematic Controversy: CM Apologizes to Superstar Mammootty

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan publicly apologized to actor Mammootty following online abuse he received after visiting the Wayanad township. The abuse erupted when Mammootty criticized CPI(M) district secretary's presence during his visit. Vijayan's apology followed the controversy's escalation, despite Mammootty's clarification and humanitarian visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:40 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a public apology to Malayalam actor Mammootty following a wave of online abuse directed at the star. The backlash came after Mammootty's visit to the newly constructed Wayanad township led to controversy involving the presence of CPI(M) official K Rafeeq.

Mammootty had personally expressed displeasure towards Rafeeq accompanying him during his visit, fearing assumptions about political affiliations. Despite being recorded privately, his remarks were leaked online and ignited social media attacks against the actor, prompting Vijayan's apology on behalf of CPI(M) associates.

The chief minister emphasized that Mammootty's visit was independent and intended to appreciate the Wayanad township project. Mammootty later clarified he intended no insult to Rafeeq. The township, built for landslide survivors, was inaugurated by Vijayan and marks a significant achievement in resettling 178 displaced families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

