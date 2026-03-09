Heroism and Heritage: Honoring Noor Inayat Khan on Commonwealth Day

At the heart of this year's Commonwealth Day commemorations in London was the story of Noor Inayat Khan, an Indian-origin British spy whose courage during World War II continues to inspire. Themed 'Women in War', the event at the Memorial Gates celebrated the vital role women played during the conflicts.

Historian Shrabani Basu, author of 'Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan', delivered a keynote address, reflecting on Khan's dedication to peace and tolerance. Khan, a Sufi musician, was executed by the Nazis but remains a symbol of heroism for standing against fascism, proving the strength of unity across cultures.

The ceremony, attended by dignitaries and representatives from around the Commonwealth, underscored the sacrifices of women like Begum Pasha Shah and the broader contributions from the Indian subcontinent during the wars. The Memorial Gates remind us of the potential to combat oppression through collaboration and shared sacrifice.