Shooting Incident Near Rihanna's Home: Suspect Arrested

A woman was taken into custody after firing gunshots near Rihanna's home in Beverly Hills. No injuries occurred, and it's unclear if Rihanna was present. The suspect, facing attempted murder charges, is held on $10 million bail. The home is linked to Rihanna's charitable foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-03-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 23:03 IST
Los Angeles police arrested a woman after she allegedly fired gunshots near the Beverly Hills residence reportedly linked to pop star Rihanna. Police confirmed there were no injuries in the Sunday afternoon incident.

A 35-year-old woman was detained 'without further incident' and now faces charges of attempted murder, with a $10 million bail set. The district attorney has not announced any formal charges yet.

Public records indicate that the property is owned by a trust associated with Rihanna's charity, though it remains uncertain if the singer was at the location during the time of the shooting. Authorities recovered a weapon and noted that gunfire appeared to originate across the street.

(With inputs from agencies.)

