Shooting Incident Near Rihanna's Home: Suspect Arrested

Los Angeles police arrested a woman after she allegedly fired gunshots near the Beverly Hills residence reportedly linked to pop star Rihanna. Police confirmed there were no injuries in the Sunday afternoon incident.

A 35-year-old woman was detained 'without further incident' and now faces charges of attempted murder, with a $10 million bail set. The district attorney has not announced any formal charges yet.

Public records indicate that the property is owned by a trust associated with Rihanna's charity, though it remains uncertain if the singer was at the location during the time of the shooting. Authorities recovered a weapon and noted that gunfire appeared to originate across the street.

