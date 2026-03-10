Left Menu

A Cinematic Celebration: International Film Festival Delhi Debuts

The International Film Festival Delhi, launching its inaugural edition on March 25, features 2,098 submissions from around the globe. The event aims to establish Delhi as a cinema and culture hub, offering screenings of 125 films across various venues, along with industry engagements and public celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:42 IST
A Cinematic Celebration: International Film Festival Delhi Debuts
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event for the capital city, Delhi is set to host the inaugural International Film Festival Delhi, starting March 25. A staggering 2,098 film entries, both domestic and international, have been received, exemplifying the festival's global appeal.

The festival, officially launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is poised to transform the city into a vibrant hub of cinema, art, and culture. Highlighting Delhi's cultural leadership, Gupta emphasized the festival as a public celebration that mirrors the city's diverse artistic spirit.

With diverse activities including gala premieres, workshops, and neighborhood screenings, the week-long event also aligns with Delhi's forthcoming film policy, which aims to streamlining productions and elevate the city's cinematic credentials on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

 Global
2
Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

 India
3
New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary Forces

New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary For...

 India
4
Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026