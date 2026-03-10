A Cinematic Celebration: International Film Festival Delhi Debuts

In a landmark event for the capital city, Delhi is set to host the inaugural International Film Festival Delhi, starting March 25. A staggering 2,098 film entries, both domestic and international, have been received, exemplifying the festival's global appeal.

The festival, officially launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is poised to transform the city into a vibrant hub of cinema, art, and culture. Highlighting Delhi's cultural leadership, Gupta emphasized the festival as a public celebration that mirrors the city's diverse artistic spirit.

With diverse activities including gala premieres, workshops, and neighborhood screenings, the week-long event also aligns with Delhi's forthcoming film policy, which aims to streamlining productions and elevate the city's cinematic credentials on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)