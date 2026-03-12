Left Menu

Cultural Heritage Under Fire: Iran's Historical Sites at Risk

US and Israeli strikes have damaged several cultural and historical sites in Iran, raising concerns about the impact on both Iranian identity and world heritage. The Iranian government has urged UNESCO to increase protections for these landmarks as the conflict threatens more sites across the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:54 IST
The escalating conflict involving US and Israeli forces has taken a toll on Iran's treasured cultural and historical sites, alerting international bodies to the irreversible damage inflicted on global heritage.

Among the affected are the Golestan Palace in Tehran and the Masjed-e Jame in Isfahan, with UNESCO confirming extensive harm to these landmarks fundamental to Iranian history and identity.

This destruction echoes a broader pattern seen in other modern conflicts, complicating efforts to protect civilian infrastructure and historical heritage amidst warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

