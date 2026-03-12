Cultural Heritage Under Fire: Iran's Historical Sites at Risk

The escalating conflict involving US and Israeli forces has taken a toll on Iran's treasured cultural and historical sites, alerting international bodies to the irreversible damage inflicted on global heritage.

Among the affected are the Golestan Palace in Tehran and the Masjed-e Jame in Isfahan, with UNESCO confirming extensive harm to these landmarks fundamental to Iranian history and identity.

This destruction echoes a broader pattern seen in other modern conflicts, complicating efforts to protect civilian infrastructure and historical heritage amidst warfare.

