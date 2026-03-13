Unraveling Mysteries: 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan' with Vijay Sethupathi
JioHotstar unveils the trailer for 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan', an upcoming action drama featuring Vijay Sethupathi. The series delves into the mystery surrounding a severed head linked to the protagonist, Muthu. Created by National Award-winning director M. Manikandan, it features a gripping narrative and complex characters, premiering March 27.
- Country:
- India
JioHotstar has released the trailer for the much-anticipated action drama series 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan', starring acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi. The series, teased with an enigmatic severed head, amplifies the intrigue with a deeper narrative that explores whether the protagonist is a feared outlaw or a misunderstood hero.
Created and co-directed by National Award-winning filmmaker M. Manikandan, known for 'Kadaisi Vivasayi', the series promises a well-crafted story supported by layered character portrayals. Esteemed actor Milind Soman, along with Sudev Nair and Muthukumar, join the cast to weave a complex tale.
'Muthu Alias Kaattaan' marks Sethupathi's return to digital platforms following his 2023 Prime Video show 'Farzi'. The series, co-directed by B Ajith Kumar with music by Rajesh Murugesan, will stream in seven languages on JioHotstar starting March 27.
(With inputs from agencies.)