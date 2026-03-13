Unraveling Mysteries: 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan' with Vijay Sethupathi

JioHotstar has released the trailer for the much-anticipated action drama series 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan', starring acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi. The series, teased with an enigmatic severed head, amplifies the intrigue with a deeper narrative that explores whether the protagonist is a feared outlaw or a misunderstood hero.

Created and co-directed by National Award-winning filmmaker M. Manikandan, known for 'Kadaisi Vivasayi', the series promises a well-crafted story supported by layered character portrayals. Esteemed actor Milind Soman, along with Sudev Nair and Muthukumar, join the cast to weave a complex tale.

'Muthu Alias Kaattaan' marks Sethupathi's return to digital platforms following his 2023 Prime Video show 'Farzi'. The series, co-directed by B Ajith Kumar with music by Rajesh Murugesan, will stream in seven languages on JioHotstar starting March 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)