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Unraveling Mysteries: 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan' with Vijay Sethupathi

JioHotstar unveils the trailer for 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan', an upcoming action drama featuring Vijay Sethupathi. The series delves into the mystery surrounding a severed head linked to the protagonist, Muthu. Created by National Award-winning director M. Manikandan, it features a gripping narrative and complex characters, premiering March 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:50 IST
Unraveling Mysteries: 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan' with Vijay Sethupathi
  • Country:
  • India

JioHotstar has released the trailer for the much-anticipated action drama series 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan', starring acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi. The series, teased with an enigmatic severed head, amplifies the intrigue with a deeper narrative that explores whether the protagonist is a feared outlaw or a misunderstood hero.

Created and co-directed by National Award-winning filmmaker M. Manikandan, known for 'Kadaisi Vivasayi', the series promises a well-crafted story supported by layered character portrayals. Esteemed actor Milind Soman, along with Sudev Nair and Muthukumar, join the cast to weave a complex tale.

'Muthu Alias Kaattaan' marks Sethupathi's return to digital platforms following his 2023 Prime Video show 'Farzi'. The series, co-directed by B Ajith Kumar with music by Rajesh Murugesan, will stream in seven languages on JioHotstar starting March 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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