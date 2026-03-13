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Historic Hippopotamus Express: Indian Railways' Wildlife Feat

Indian Railways completed a unique operation by transporting two hippos from Chennai to Jammu for the Jambu Zoo, covering 2,804 km in 51 hours. This rail transfer, deemed less stressful for animals, is expected to enhance the zoo's allure and boost tourism. Experts accompanied the animals during the journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:51 IST
Historic Hippopotamus Express: Indian Railways' Wildlife Feat
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking feat of logistics, the Indian Railways transported two hippopotamuses from Chennai to Jammu on Friday. The animals were shifted to their new home at Jambu Zoo, marking the completion of a 2,804-kilometer journey in just 51 hours, significantly quicker than traditional road transport.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Wildlife Protection, utilized a special parcel coach attached to the Andaman Express. Throughout the journey, a team of wildlife experts and veterinarians ensured the animals' welfare with constant monitoring and a steady supply of food and water.

Officials emphasized that rail transport is considered a safer and less stressful option for animals. The successful transit is not an isolated achievement; earlier, the railways had facilitated the movement of Himalayan black bears and leopard cats. Such capabilities are anticipated to boost the zoo's attraction and local tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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