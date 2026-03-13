Delhi Braces for Traffic Snarl as Honey Singh Hits the Stage
Delhi Traffic Police has restricted traffic around Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for Honey Singh's concert, expecting congestion on nearby roads from 2 pm to 10 pm. Traffic on key city roads will face diversions, and unauthorized parking will be penalized to ensure smooth flow and safety for concertgoers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Traffic Police announced significant traffic restrictions near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday, owing to Honey Singh's highly anticipated concert.
The police advisory indicated congestion is likely from 2 pm to 10 pm as the audience arrives for the concert from 4 pm to 11 pm.
Roads expected to be affected include IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and the Ring Road near Rajghat. Entry checkpoints have been set, and unauthorized parking will attract penalties.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Traffic
- Honey Singh
- concert
- advisory
- restrictions
- congestion
- Rajghat
- IP Marg
- Vikas Marg
ALSO READ
Poland's Abortion Landscape: Legal Numbers Rise Amid Restrictions
Traffic Advisory Alert: Navigating North Delhi Amidst Disruptions
COVID Inquiry Report Says NZ Restrictions Went Too Far
Australia's Digital Clampdown: Navigating New Online Age Restrictions
Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Flights at Kempegowda Airport