Delhi Braces for Traffic Snarl as Honey Singh Hits the Stage

Delhi Traffic Police announced significant traffic restrictions near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday, owing to Honey Singh's highly anticipated concert.

The police advisory indicated congestion is likely from 2 pm to 10 pm as the audience arrives for the concert from 4 pm to 11 pm.

Roads expected to be affected include IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and the Ring Road near Rajghat. Entry checkpoints have been set, and unauthorized parking will attract penalties.