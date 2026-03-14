Palestinian Actor Blocked from Oscars by U.S. Travel Ban

Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees is facing travel restrictions that prevent him from attending the Academy Awards, where a film he stars in is nominated for best international feature.

The travel restrictions are part of a December proclamation by former President Donald Trump, barring entry for those using travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority. The State Department cites security reasons for this policy.

The film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' depicts the story of a young Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces in 2024. Despite Malhees' inability to attend, other Palestinian cast members with different citizenship can travel to the U.S. Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian voices face deportation threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)