Amy Redford to direct 'Salt & Honey'

Filmmaker Amy Redford, known for ''The Guitar'', is set to direct her next film, titled ''Salt & Honey''. Featuring Anna Camp, Justin Chatwin, and Jesse Garcia, the film will have a screenplay by Skye Emerson. It is produced by Lauren Call and Annie Quan, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline. The film follows Riley Riggs, a spirited young girl growing up in a one-stoplight town in Utah, who yearns to make her place in the world. ''With big aspirations, she dreams of becoming a geoscientist working in the salt mines like her father, Garland. Together with her new best friend, Oni, they set their sights on a local baking competition, which Riley sees as the catalyst in making her dreams come true, much to the dismay of her mother, Janice. But an unexpected accident may derail her plans,'' read the official synopsis of the film. Redford, the daughter of the late actor and filmmaker Robert Redford, made her directorial debut with ''The Guitar'' in 2008, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. In 2023, she went on to direct ''What Comes Around'', a drama-thriller revolving around a 17-year-old girl named Anna (Grace Van Dien) who becomes involved with a 28-year-old man named Eric (Kyle Gallner) she met online. The upcoming film will mark the third feature for Redford.

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