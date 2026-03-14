Rising High: Nagpur's Symbol of Unity

In a momentous ceremony, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the national flag atop a towering 200-feet-high mast at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur, the state's second capital.

This grand structure, featuring a tricolor dimensions of 60 by 40 feet, stands as one of the tallest flag masts in the region, and is intended to symbolize the unity in diversity, secularism, and the democratic values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Conceived as a joint initiative between Lokmat Media Group and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the project was spearheaded by Dr. Vijay Darda, the editorial board chairman of Lokmat Media and a former Rajya Sabha member. The Zero Milestone, marking the geographical heart of colonial India, enhances the significance of Nagpur, further affirmed by the commendations received from Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)