Left Menu

Rising High: Nagpur's Symbol of Unity

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a 200-feet-high flag mast at Kasturchand Park, Nagpur. The tricolor, symbolizing unity and the democratic spirit, is a joint initiative by Lokmat Media and Nagpur Municipal Corporation. The project, envisioned in 2009, emphasizes patriotism and Nagpur's cosmopolitan essence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:04 IST
Rising High: Nagpur's Symbol of Unity
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous ceremony, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the national flag atop a towering 200-feet-high mast at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur, the state's second capital.

This grand structure, featuring a tricolor dimensions of 60 by 40 feet, stands as one of the tallest flag masts in the region, and is intended to symbolize the unity in diversity, secularism, and the democratic values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Conceived as a joint initiative between Lokmat Media Group and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the project was spearheaded by Dr. Vijay Darda, the editorial board chairman of Lokmat Media and a former Rajya Sabha member. The Zero Milestone, marking the geographical heart of colonial India, enhances the significance of Nagpur, further affirmed by the commendations received from Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026