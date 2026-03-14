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Empowering Leadership: Women Driving Tomorrow’s Workplaces

Haworth India, in celebration of International Women's Day 2026, hosted leadership roundtables in Mumbai and Delhi under the 'Give to Gain' theme. The event, featuring senior leaders in architecture and design, highlighted how inclusive leadership and workplace design can enhance organizational performance and supported women in their careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:12 IST
Empowering Leadership: Women Driving Tomorrow’s Workplaces
  • Country:
  • India

Haworth India marked International Women's Day 2026 by organizing leadership roundtables in India, under the theme 'Give to Gain'. Prominent women leaders from the architecture and design sectors took part, discussing the crucial role of inclusive leadership and workplace design in supporting women's progress.

These events, held in Mumbai and Delhi, featured a 55-minute panel discussion followed by an interactive session. Key topics included mentorship, collaboration, and return-to-work support, emphasizing the business benefits of women's leadership in various professional landscapes.

The series will continue in Bangalore and Hyderabad later this month. Haworth India's initiative aims to create environments where women can thrive and contribute significantly, with the 'Give to Gain' theme underscoring inclusive workplace design as a strategic driver of productivity and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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