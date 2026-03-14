From K-Pop Demons to Irish Cinematic Triumphs: Entertainment News Brief

In a stunning announcement, Netflix has confirmed the development of a sequel to 'KPop Demon Hunters,' the platform's most-watched film to date. This move underscores Netflix's ongoing creative collaboration with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans under a newly-inked multi-year deal for animation.

Irish actress Jessie Buckley is racing towards securing Ireland's first Best Actress Oscar, showcasing the country's strategic investments in its film industry. Buckley's acclaimed role in 'Hamnet' places her as a favorite for the prestigious award, with numerous Irish talents making a mark in the industry.

Cillian Murphy is set to captivate audiences once again as he returns to his iconic role in the 'Peaky Blinders' universe. In the new film, 'The Immortal Man,' Murphy reprises his role as Thomas Shelby, navigating gritty wartime narratives and Nazi conspiracies in a thrilling cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)