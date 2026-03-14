Yogi Adityanath Drives Tourism Development in Saharanpur
Yogi Adityanath, on a visit to Saharanpur, reviewed the ongoing tourism development projects, emphasizing timely completion and quality standards. He offered prayers at local temples and mandated completing key projects by the Sharadiya Navratri festival, including the construction of an elevated road between significant temples.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a comprehensive review of tourism development projects in Saharanpur on Saturday, emphasizing the need for timely completion and adherence to quality standards.
Adityanath visited the Shakumbhari Devi Temple, where he engaged in prayers, and examined the progress on various infrastructural improvements, including the construction of tourist facilities and a multi-level parking area.
He instructed that projects slated for October completion meet deadlines by the Sharadiya Navratri festival. He also prioritised the completion of an elevated road connecting Bhuradev and Shakumbhari Devi temples.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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