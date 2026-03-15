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Manjit Bawa: An Enduring Legacy Illuminates Indian Art

The India Art Fair 2026 featured an exhibition dedicated to Manjit Bawa, highlighting modern Indian art and intergenerational dialogue. Curated by Ina Puri and presented by Ardee Group's philanthropic arm, it showcased Bawa's works and new creations by award-winning students, exploring the living legacy of art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 00:03 IST
Manjit Bawa: An Enduring Legacy Illuminates Indian Art
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An immersive exhibition celebrating the works of renowned painter Manjit Bawa was a highlight at the India Art Fair 2026, showcasing modern Indian art and sparking an intergenerational dialogue.

Curated by Ina Puri and presented by the philanthropic branch of the Ardee Group, the exhibition, titled 'Manjit Bawa: An Enduring Legacy,' ran from February 5 to 8 at the NSIC exhibition grounds.

It juxtaposed Bawa's iconic works with new creations by student awardees of the Ardee Legacy Awards, fostering a dialogue between past and present art inspired by Bawa's vibrant style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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