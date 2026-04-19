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Exposing Terror: A Capitol Hill Exhibition Highlights Pakistan's Role

An exhibition at Capitol Hill, hosted by the Indian embassy in the US, aims to underscore Pakistan's involvement in global terrorism, marking the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack. The exhibition will spotlight international terror incidents, featuring digital displays of attacks linked to Pakistan-sponsored entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2026 04:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 04:11 IST
Exposing Terror: A Capitol Hill Exhibition Highlights Pakistan's Role
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The Indian embassy in the US is set to host an exhibition at Capitol Hill on Tuesday, designed to shed light on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism activities. This event coincides with the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, culminating in Operation Sindoor.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, will inaugurate 'The Human Cost of Terrorism' exhibit. This timing is critical, as Pakistan attempts to position itself as a mediator in the ongoing US-Iran conflict that began on February 28.

The digital exhibition will present a chilling account of numerous global terror attacks, including the 1993 and 2008 Mumbai incidents, and spotlight the Pahalgam assault. It will list terror outfits responsible for these acts, highlighting Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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