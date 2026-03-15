Symbolic Reopening: US Flag Raised Over Embassy in Venezuela

The US Embassy in Venezuela witnessed a symbolic resurgence as the American flag was raised for the first time since 2019, marking a thawing in diplomatic relations.

This comes after the ousting of President Nicolás Maduro and subsequent US support for acting President Delcy Rodríguez, highlighting the geopolitical shifts at play.

While the gesture garnered positivity from local Caracas residents, concerns remain over US influence in Venezuela's political and oil sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)