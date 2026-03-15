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Symbolic Reopening: US Flag Raised Over Embassy in Venezuela

The American flag has been raised at the US Embassy in Venezuela for the first time since 2019, symbolizing a shift in diplomatic relations. The move follows changes in leadership and US support for acting President Delcy Rodríguez. Despite the positive gesture, oppositions to US influence persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 15-03-2026 04:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 04:42 IST
Symbolic Reopening: US Flag Raised Over Embassy in Venezuela
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The US Embassy in Venezuela witnessed a symbolic resurgence as the American flag was raised for the first time since 2019, marking a thawing in diplomatic relations.

This comes after the ousting of President Nicolás Maduro and subsequent US support for acting President Delcy Rodríguez, highlighting the geopolitical shifts at play.

While the gesture garnered positivity from local Caracas residents, concerns remain over US influence in Venezuela's political and oil sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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