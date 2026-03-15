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Actor R Madhavan Alerts Fans About Fake Social Media Profile

Actor R Madhavan alerted fans about a fraudulent social media account claiming to represent him. He emphasized that no other accounts speak on his behalf and mentioned that appropriate measures are underway to hold the impersonator accountable. Madhavan is set to appear in 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', directed by Aditya Dhar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:16 IST
Actor R Madhavan Alerts Fans About Fake Social Media Profile
R Madhavan
  • Country:
  • India

Actor R Madhavan has issued a warning to his fans about a counterfeit social media account falsely representing him. The prominent actor shared a screenshot of this fraudulent profile on his Instagram, cautioning followers against engaging with it. He reiterated that there are no other social media accounts authorized to speak on his behalf.

Madhavan expressed his intent to hold the impostor accountable, stating that appropriate legal steps are being taken. The alert serves as a reminder for fans to remain vigilant against such scams that exploit public figures for malicious purposes.

In his professional realm, Madhavan is preparing for the release of 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', set to hit theaters on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this sequel will see him reprise his role as Ajay Sanyal, Director of the Intelligence Bureau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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