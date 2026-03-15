Karan Aujla's Electrifying Concert: A Cultural Movement in Chandigarh

In a historic event for Punjabi music enthusiasts, over 40,000 fans thronged to Chandigarh to witness singer Karan Aujla live in concert.

Part of his P-POP CULTURE India Tour, Aujla's performance on Saturday marked the largest-ever Punjabi concert in the city.

The event, organized by Team Innovation, saw Aujla delivering electrifying renditions of his popular tracks, creating a magical night for fans.