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Karan Aujla's Electrifying Concert: A Cultural Movement in Chandigarh

Over 40,000 fans gathered in Chandigarh for the largest-ever Punjabi concert featuring Karan Aujla. The event marked a full-circle moment for Aujla, filled with love and passion. Prod by Team Innovation, it highlighted Aujla's P-POP CULTURE Tour's success, signaling a new cultural movement across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:42 IST
Karan Aujla's Electrifying Concert: A Cultural Movement in Chandigarh
Karan Aujla
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic event for Punjabi music enthusiasts, over 40,000 fans thronged to Chandigarh to witness singer Karan Aujla live in concert.

Part of his P-POP CULTURE India Tour, Aujla's performance on Saturday marked the largest-ever Punjabi concert in the city.

The event, organized by Team Innovation, saw Aujla delivering electrifying renditions of his popular tracks, creating a magical night for fans.

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