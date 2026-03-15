Delhi Lights: Uniting Cultures Through Cinema at IFFD

Delhi gears up to host the inaugural edition of the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD), which promises a captivating cinematic experience from March 25 to 31. The event will kick off with the Oscar-nominated film 'Sirāt' and conclude with Singaporean filmmaker Tan Siyou's debut feature 'Amoeba'.

Screenings are scheduled at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan and across multiplexes operated by PVR INOX, presenting over 130 diverse films from 47 countries. 'Sirāt,' directed by Oliver Laxe, and Tan Siyou's 'Amoeba' will offer audiences unique perspectives, capturing transformative journeys and the complexities of identity and social pressures.

Festival director Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra expressed enthusiasm about the cultural exchange platform that IFFD will create. The event, featuring masterclasses and the Cineverse Expo, aims to establish Delhi as a global cultural center, with international collaborations and guests highlighting the city's vibrant cinematic scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)