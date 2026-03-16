KPop Demon Hunters: A Record-Breaking Cinematic Triumph

KPop Demon Hunters clinched the Oscar for best animated feature, crowning its record-breaking journey after debuting as Netflix's most-viewed film in 2025.

The dynamic movie also received a nomination for best original song for 'Golden,' written by EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick. It tells the story of Huntrix — a KPop girl group — who balance global stardom with demon-hunting duties. The film dominated significant awards, securing best animated feature and best song crowns at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes.

Created by Sony Pictures Animation, this Netflix sensation also garnered a Grammy for best song written for visual media — a first for a KPop track. Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans excited audiences globally with the film's soundtrack. Netflix announced in January 2026 that KPop Demon Hunters shattered records with 482 million views and 32 million views for its lyric videos in half a year.