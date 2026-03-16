Michael B. Jordan Shines with Oscar Win for 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan, receiving his first-ever Oscar, was crowned Best Actor at this year's prestigious awards for his dual portrayal in the unique vampire drama 'Sinners'.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Jordan expressed gratitude to director Ryan Coogler for the opportunity to shine, and he paid homage to pioneering Black actors like Sidney Poitier, thanking them for blazing the trail he now walks.

At 39, and with roles like Donnie Creed and Killmonger under his belt, Jordan continues to captivate audiences, challenging himself to reach new heights in his craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)