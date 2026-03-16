Michael B. Jordan Shines with Oscar Win for 'Sinners'
Michael B. Jordan secured his first Oscar for Best Actor with his dual role in 'Sinners'. In his speech, he thanked director Ryan Coogler and honored trailblazing Black actors. He vowed self-improvement and praised audiences. Known for 'Fruitvale Station' and 'Creed', Jordan also played Killmonger in 'Black Panther'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:08 IST
Michael B. Jordan, receiving his first-ever Oscar, was crowned Best Actor at this year's prestigious awards for his dual portrayal in the unique vampire drama 'Sinners'.
In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Jordan expressed gratitude to director Ryan Coogler for the opportunity to shine, and he paid homage to pioneering Black actors like Sidney Poitier, thanking them for blazing the trail he now walks.
At 39, and with roles like Donnie Creed and Killmonger under his belt, Jordan continues to captivate audiences, challenging himself to reach new heights in his craft.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hollywood Honors: Rob Reiner and Robert Redford Remembered at Oscars
Hollywood Shines Amid Global Tensions: 'One Battle After Another' Sweeps Oscars
Oscar Triumph: Historic Wins Illuminate Hollywood's Night
Jessie Buckley's Oscar Triumph: From Irish Roots to Hollywood Glory
Hollywood's Oscar Night: Triumphs, Security & Unpredictability