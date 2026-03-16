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Jessie Buckley Makes Oscar History with Emotional 'Hamnet' Performance

Jessie Buckley won her first Oscar for her role in 'Hamnet', where she portrayed William Shakespeare's wife, Agnes. The film explores the couple's grief following the death of their son. Buckley, the first Irish actress to claim the prize, dedicated the award to mothers and women creators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:17 IST
Jessie Buckley Makes Oscar History with Emotional 'Hamnet' Performance
  • Country:
  • United States

Jessie Buckley clinched her first-ever Oscar on Sunday for her poignant portrayal in 'Hamnet', a performance that had audiences reaching for tissues. The film, helmed by director Chloe Zhao, sees Buckley step into the shoes of William Shakespeare's wife, Agnes, exploring their shared grief over the loss of their son.

'It's Mother's Day in the UK, so I dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother's heart,' declared Buckley in her acceptance speech. The Irish actress, who has swept several award circuits including the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, expressed gratitude for her recognition in such a compelling role.

'Hamnet', based on Maggie O'Farrell's historical novel, delves into the mysterious personal life of Shakespeare. Buckley's landmark win makes her the first Irish performer to secure a Best Actress Oscar, etching her name in cinematic history alongside co-star Paul Mescal and fellow nominees.

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