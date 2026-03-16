Controversy Over Monalisa Bhonsle's Marriage: A Case of Alleged 'Love Jihad'

The marriage of Monalisa Bhonsle to a Muslim man has sparked controversy, with film director Sanoj Mishra alleging it as a case of 'love jihad'.

Mishra met Bhonsle's family and intends to bring the matter to the attention of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, hoping for governmental intervention.

Bhonsle, who gained fame during the 2025 Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, denies being underage amid claims of conspiracy and legal inconsistencies, with her family asserting social humiliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)