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Controversy Over Monalisa Bhonsle's Marriage: A Case of Alleged 'Love Jihad'

Film director Sanoj Mishra has raised concerns over Monalisa Bhonsle's marriage to a Muslim man, labeling it as 'love jihad'. He plans to discuss the issue with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav. Bhonsle denies being underage, while her family claims social humiliation and legal discrepancies surrounding her marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:32 IST
Controversy Over Monalisa Bhonsle's Marriage: A Case of Alleged 'Love Jihad'
  • Country:
  • India

The marriage of Monalisa Bhonsle to a Muslim man has sparked controversy, with film director Sanoj Mishra alleging it as a case of 'love jihad'.

Mishra met Bhonsle's family and intends to bring the matter to the attention of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, hoping for governmental intervention.

Bhonsle, who gained fame during the 2025 Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, denies being underage amid claims of conspiracy and legal inconsistencies, with her family asserting social humiliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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