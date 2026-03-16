Left Menu

Triumphant Night for Unconventional Films at Oscars

The dark comic thriller 'One Battle After Another' triumphed at the Oscars, claiming six awards, including Best Picture, Director, and Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson. Sean Penn and Michael B. Jordan also snagged acting honors. The ceremony spotlighted unconventional narratives amid industry concerns over global production shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:15 IST
Triumphant Night for Unconventional Films at Oscars

In a night that celebrated unconventional storytelling, the darkly comic thriller "One Battle After Another" captured the Best Picture award at the Oscars, tallying six wins. The film, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and helmed by director Paul Thomas Anderson, also secured accolades for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

While Sean Penn earned Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'One Battle After Another,' he was notably absent from the ceremony. Meanwhile, 'Sinners,' despite its 16 nominations, concluded with four trophies, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan. The film, a unique mix of supernatural and cultural elements, highlighted Black culture.

The ceremony paid tribute to significant losses in the film industry and reflected ongoing concerns as studios shift productions globally for tax breaks. Warner Bros., which took home 11 Oscars, is on the brink of a pivotal merger with Paramount Skydance, a move facing opposition from media watchdogs.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and automation fueling new workplace fear: Technological unemployment anxiety

Global AI safety efforts focus too much on prevention

Financial inclusion can boost Africa’s economy, if institutions are strong

Opportunities and challenges for AI digital twins in farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026