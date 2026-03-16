Triumphant Night for Unconventional Films at Oscars

In a night that celebrated unconventional storytelling, the darkly comic thriller "One Battle After Another" captured the Best Picture award at the Oscars, tallying six wins. The film, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and helmed by director Paul Thomas Anderson, also secured accolades for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

While Sean Penn earned Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'One Battle After Another,' he was notably absent from the ceremony. Meanwhile, 'Sinners,' despite its 16 nominations, concluded with four trophies, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan. The film, a unique mix of supernatural and cultural elements, highlighted Black culture.

The ceremony paid tribute to significant losses in the film industry and reflected ongoing concerns as studios shift productions globally for tax breaks. Warner Bros., which took home 11 Oscars, is on the brink of a pivotal merger with Paramount Skydance, a move facing opposition from media watchdogs.