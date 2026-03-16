Oscar Triumphs: A Night of Firsts at the 98th Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards unfolded with a string of victories, including a historic feat for 'One Battle After Another' which snagged not only the best picture but also the coveted first-ever casting award.

Michael B. Jordan secured his first Oscar, winning best actor for his powerful performance in 'Sinners.' Jessie Buckley clinched the best actress award for 'Hamnet,' while Amy Madigan was the night's initial awardee, winning best supporting actress for 'Weapons.'

The gala, hosted by Conan O'Brien, witnessed Ryan Coogler winning best original screenplay for 'Sinners,' amidst a record-breaking 16 nominations, setting the stage for a memorable night in film history.

(With inputs from agencies.)