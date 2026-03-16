Left Menu

Oscar Night Drama: DiCaprio's Victory and Jordan's Historic Win

The 98th Academy Awards, highlighted by Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' securing six Oscars, witnessed historic wins and emotional moments. Michael B. Jordan's 'Sinners' earned four Oscars with a pivotal Best Actor award. Notable achievements included Jessie Buckley's powerful performance, Penn's rare third Oscar, and international acclaim for 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:26 IST
Oscar Night Drama: DiCaprio's Victory and Jordan's Historic Win
One Battle After Another team and Michael B Jordon (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 98th Academy Awards proved to be a memorable event, with Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' dominating the night by taking home six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Following closely was Michael B. Jordan's 'Sinners', which secured four Oscars after a record 16 nominations.

Michael B. Jordan's emotional acceptance of the Best Actor prize for 'Sinners' became one of the night's highlights. Thanking director Ryan Coogler for the opportunity, Jordan expressed gratitude, saying, "God is good." In parallel, Ryan Coogler won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, while Paul Thomas Anderson claimed the Best Adapted Screenplay award.

One of the emotional moments of the ceremony was Jessie Buckley winning the Best Lead Actress award for 'Hamnet' on Mother's Day in the UK. Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actor award was given to Sean Penn for 'One Battle After Another', marking his third Oscar win. The ceremony also saw 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' win Best Documentary Feature, highlighting the struggle for free expression during the Russo-Ukrainian war.

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026