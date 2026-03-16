Oscar Night Drama: DiCaprio's Victory and Jordan's Historic Win

The 98th Academy Awards proved to be a memorable event, with Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' dominating the night by taking home six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Following closely was Michael B. Jordan's 'Sinners', which secured four Oscars after a record 16 nominations.

Michael B. Jordan's emotional acceptance of the Best Actor prize for 'Sinners' became one of the night's highlights. Thanking director Ryan Coogler for the opportunity, Jordan expressed gratitude, saying, "God is good." In parallel, Ryan Coogler won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, while Paul Thomas Anderson claimed the Best Adapted Screenplay award.

One of the emotional moments of the ceremony was Jessie Buckley winning the Best Lead Actress award for 'Hamnet' on Mother's Day in the UK. Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actor award was given to Sean Penn for 'One Battle After Another', marking his third Oscar win. The ceremony also saw 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' win Best Documentary Feature, highlighting the struggle for free expression during the Russo-Ukrainian war.