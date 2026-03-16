Bearded No More: Oxford United Fan's Charitable Challenge Comes to an End

In a celebration marked by cheers and clippers, Oxford United fan Gary Hudson finally shaved his beard after a remarkable 675-day wait tied to his club's penalty drought.

The passionate supporter, affectionately dubbed 'Fred Big Ox', had vowed not to shave until Oxford United were awarded their next spot-kick, which had not occurred since May 2024.

The much-anticipated moment came at Kassam Stadium, where Hudson tossed his iconic yellow wig and blue beard into the air before ceremoniously shaving live on BBC Radio, marking the end of an unusual but commendable charity challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)