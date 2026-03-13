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Harmony in Healing: The Fusion of Music and Mental Health

A collaboration between Fortis Healthcare and musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's platform 'Sitar for Mental Health' introduces a music-driven mental health initiative. Aiming to leverage music's therapeutic potential, the project seeks to enhance clinical care and launch educational outreach for mental well-being, especially among youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:07 IST
Harmony in Healing: The Fusion of Music and Mental Health
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Fortis Healthcare has embarked on an unprecedented initiative by teaming up with musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's 'Sitar for Mental Health' to address mental health issues through the healing power of music.

Named 'Adayu', the initiative seeks to merge clinical mental health care with music therapy. It features a dedicated music space at Fortis where Sharma's compositions can be experienced by patients. Further, the collaboration plans a school outreach programme to educate young people on maintaining emotional balance through creativity.

Dr Samir Parikh of Fortis emphasizes the importance of such partnerships in breaking mental health stigmas and reaching broader communities. By integrating music into healthcare, the aim is to foster supportive environments and encourage open discussions on emotional well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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