Teyana Taylor's Oscars Night: Confrontation and Triumphs

Actor-singer Teyana Taylor was caught in an unexpected altercation during the 2026 Academy Awards, captured in a viral video and reported by Variety. Taylor confronted a man, later identified as a security guard, after claiming he aggressively shoved her amid the crowded event.

In the video, Taylor can be heard addressing the crowd, emphasizing, 'You're a man putting your hands on a female,' while labeling the assailant as 'very rude.' She asserted that the security guard not only shoved her but allegedly nearly shoved another woman too. Taylor firmly stood her ground, stating, 'Everybody's having a good time. But when you shove me, it's a different story.'

Later, speaking to TMZ, Taylor clarified that the altercation had been resolved, noting, 'Security was just doing a lot.' Although she remained unfazed by the incident, she expressed no tolerance for unwarranted disrespect. Despite missing out on the Best Supporting Actress award, her film 'One Battle After Another' captured six Oscars, including Best Picture.

(With inputs from agencies.)