Strengthening India's Cultural Legacy: PM Modi Meets IGNCA Trustees

In a significant meeting aimed at enhancing India's cultural outreach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Thursday with the trustees of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). The discussions centered on promoting the nation's rich cultural diversity and increasing public engagement through digital and grassroots initiatives.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of supporting artists and scholars in preserving India's heritage. He expressed a commitment to strengthening outreach efforts to draw more people into this cultural journey. Digital platforms and community-based activities were highlighted as key areas for development during the discussions.

The gathering included IGNCA President Ram Bahadur Rai, along with notable members such as Sonal Mansingh and Prasoon Joshi, who are instrumental in driving the center's objectives. The IGNCA aims to serve as a critical resource for the arts, conducting various programmes and events to foster dialogue within the cultural and artistic communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)