Left Menu

Strengthening India's Cultural Legacy: PM Modi Meets IGNCA Trustees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with IGNCA trustees to discuss strategies for promoting India's cultural heritage. The talks focused on enhancing digital and grassroots initiatives to broaden public engagement, support artists, and preserve the nation's diverse cultural expressions. The trustees include several prominent cultural figures dedicated to these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:20 IST
Strengthening India's Cultural Legacy: PM Modi Meets IGNCA Trustees
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting aimed at enhancing India's cultural outreach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Thursday with the trustees of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). The discussions centered on promoting the nation's rich cultural diversity and increasing public engagement through digital and grassroots initiatives.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of supporting artists and scholars in preserving India's heritage. He expressed a commitment to strengthening outreach efforts to draw more people into this cultural journey. Digital platforms and community-based activities were highlighted as key areas for development during the discussions.

The gathering included IGNCA President Ram Bahadur Rai, along with notable members such as Sonal Mansingh and Prasoon Joshi, who are instrumental in driving the center's objectives. The IGNCA aims to serve as a critical resource for the arts, conducting various programmes and events to foster dialogue within the cultural and artistic communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026