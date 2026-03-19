AC/DC's Stevie Young Hospitalized Ahead of Buenos Aires Concert
Stevie Young, guitarist for the iconic rock band AC/DC, has been hospitalized in Buenos Aires. At 69, Young is in good spirits and hopes to perform soon. The band is set to play in the River Plate stadium, marking their enduring popularity in South America despite past health and personnel challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:41 IST
Stevie Young, the guitarist for the iconic Australian rock band AC/DC, was hospitalized in Buenos Aires as a precautionary measure, according to a spokesperson for the band.
Though in the hospital, the 69-year-old musician is reported to be in good spirits and is looking forward to performing on Monday as part of AC/DC's international 'Power Up' tour, which includes performances in the River Plate stadium.
The band, which has faced health challenges over the years, continues to have a strong fan base in South America.