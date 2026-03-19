AC/DC's Stevie Young Hospitalized Ahead of Buenos Aires Concert

Stevie Young, the guitarist for the iconic Australian rock band AC/DC, was hospitalized in Buenos Aires as a precautionary measure, according to a spokesperson for the band.

Though in the hospital, the 69-year-old musician is reported to be in good spirits and is looking forward to performing on Monday as part of AC/DC's international 'Power Up' tour, which includes performances in the River Plate stadium.

The band, which has faced health challenges over the years, continues to have a strong fan base in South America.