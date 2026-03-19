Left Menu

AC/DC's Stevie Young Hospitalized Ahead of Buenos Aires Concert

Stevie Young, guitarist for the iconic rock band AC/DC, has been hospitalized in Buenos Aires. At 69, Young is in good spirits and hopes to perform soon. The band is set to play in the River Plate stadium, marking their enduring popularity in South America despite past health and personnel challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:41 IST
AC/DC's Stevie Young Hospitalized Ahead of Buenos Aires Concert

Stevie Young, the guitarist for the iconic Australian rock band AC/DC, was hospitalized in Buenos Aires as a precautionary measure, according to a spokesperson for the band.

Though in the hospital, the 69-year-old musician is reported to be in good spirits and is looking forward to performing on Monday as part of AC/DC's international 'Power Up' tour, which includes performances in the River Plate stadium.

The band, which has faced health challenges over the years, continues to have a strong fan base in South America.

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026