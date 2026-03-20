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Phoolan Devi's Siege: A Cinematic Challenge for Richie Mehta

Filmmaker Richie Mehta initially hesitated to direct a film on Phoolan Devi, the notorious dacoit-turned-politician. However, he later embraced the project after years of persuasion by producers. The Amazon Original film, 'Phoolan: Trapped,' portrays Devi's legendary siege, promising a gripping narrative under Mehta's direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:03 IST
Phoolan Devi's Siege: A Cinematic Challenge for Richie Mehta
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Richie Mehta shared his initial reluctance to helm a film about the infamous Phoolan Devi. The celebrated Chambal dacoit who transformed into a politician, Devi's story had enticed producers Kanwal, Kishore, and Shareen for years. They saw Mehta, known for his work on 'Delhi Crime,' as the ideal storyteller.

Despite his initial refusal, Mehta spent five years in discussion with the producers. A turning point came a year and a half ago when Mehta conceptualized a way to tell this powerful story through film. The filmmakers quickly greenlit his vision, leading to the creation of 'Phoolan: Trapped.'

This Amazon Original project, depicting a dramatic 48-hour siege featuring Phoolan Devi, is a testament to Mehta's commitment to bringing complex narratives to life. The film promises to challenge societal narratives, supported by Mehta's empowering collaboration with the streaming platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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