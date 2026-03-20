Rock Legend Stevie Young Hospitalized, Yet Optimistic for Upcoming AC/DC Performances
Stevie Young, AC/DC's guitarist, was hospitalized in Buenos Aires but is expected to perform. Despite health tests, the 69-year-old remains in high spirits ahead of AC/DC's concerts. The band's 'Power Up' tour is set to draw large crowds in Argentina, where tickets for additional shows have sold out quickly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:21 IST
Stevie Young, guitarist for the renowned Australian rock band AC/DC, has been hospitalized in Buenos Aires due to precautionary health checks, according to a spokesperson.
The 69-year-old musician remains optimistic as he anticipates the band's upcoming performances on their 'Power Up' tour. Despite recent hospital admission, Young is eager to return to the stage.
AC/DC enjoys a loyal fan base in South America, highlighted by swift ticket sales for their Buenos Aires shows. The band has a history of overcoming health challenges and lineup changes, maintaining their influence in the rock music scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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