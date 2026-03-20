Rock Legend Stevie Young Hospitalized, Yet Optimistic for Upcoming AC/DC Performances

Stevie Young, guitarist for the renowned Australian rock band AC/DC, has been hospitalized in Buenos Aires due to precautionary health checks, according to a spokesperson.

The 69-year-old musician remains optimistic as he anticipates the band's upcoming performances on their 'Power Up' tour. Despite recent hospital admission, Young is eager to return to the stage.

AC/DC enjoys a loyal fan base in South America, highlighted by swift ticket sales for their Buenos Aires shows. The band has a history of overcoming health challenges and lineup changes, maintaining their influence in the rock music scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)