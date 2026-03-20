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Rock Solid: Stevie Young Poised for Stage Return with AC/DC

Stevie Young, guitarist for iconic band AC/DC, is hospitalized in Buenos Aires but plans to perform soon. Undergoing tests as a precaution, Young remains in good spirits. AC/DC's 'Power Up' tour will see them play multiple dates in Argentina, where they have a great fan base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 01:16 IST
Rock Solid: Stevie Young Poised for Stage Return with AC/DC

Stevie Young, the seasoned guitarist for the legendary rock ensemble AC/DC, has been admitted to a hospital in Buenos Aires. Despite his hospitalization, representatives express confidence that Young will be fit to perform next week.

"He was admitted out of caution to undergo a full battery of tests," stated the band's spokesperson regarding the 69-year-old musician. Describing the Glasgow native's condition as stable, the representative shared that Young anticipates returning to the stage soon.

Renowned for their electric performances, AC/DC is set to electrify audiences in Buenos Aires on March 23, 27, and 31. Their international 'Power Up' tour follows a well-received show in Santiago, Chile, with Mexico City as the next destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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