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Stevie Young's Triumphant Return: AC/DC Set to Rock Buenos Aires

Stevie Young, guitarist for the iconic rock band AC/DC, was released from a Buenos Aires hospital on Friday. He was admitted the previous day but is expected to perform with the band next week in Argentina. The international tour will continue in Mexico City by early April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:55 IST
Stevie Young's Triumphant Return: AC/DC Set to Rock Buenos Aires

Stevie Young, the renowned guitarist of AC/DC, exited a Buenos Aires hospital on Friday, according to eyewitness accounts from Reuters. This development comes one day after his admission to the medical facility.

Young is poised to join the legendary Australian rock band in their upcoming performance in the Argentine capital, as confirmed by a band spokesperson on Thursday. The show is part of AC/DC's on-going international concert tour.

Prior to this, AC/DC delivered an electrifying performance in Santiago and are set to bring their rock tour to Mexico City by early April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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