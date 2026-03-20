Stevie Young's Triumphant Return: AC/DC Set to Rock Buenos Aires

Stevie Young, the renowned guitarist of AC/DC, exited a Buenos Aires hospital on Friday, according to eyewitness accounts from Reuters. This development comes one day after his admission to the medical facility.

Young is poised to join the legendary Australian rock band in their upcoming performance in the Argentine capital, as confirmed by a band spokesperson on Thursday. The show is part of AC/DC's on-going international concert tour.

Prior to this, AC/DC delivered an electrifying performance in Santiago and are set to bring their rock tour to Mexico City by early April.

(With inputs from agencies.)