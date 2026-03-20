From Soldier to Storyteller: General Naravane's Literary Journey

Retired General Manoj Naravane, former Chief of Army Staff, announced his aspiration to pursue storytelling during a recent book event.

His debut novel, 'The Cantonment Conspiracy', which seems to be well-received, follows two young lieutenants navigating a complex murder investigation.

With plans for a series in mind, Naravane's transition from military reports and short stories to full-fledged writing seeks to captivate readers with more Rohit and Renuka mysteries.