From Soldier to Storyteller: General Naravane's Literary Journey
Former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Naravane transitions to a modest storyteller with his debut book 'The Cantonment Conspiracy'. Set against a military backdrop, it follows lieutenants Rohit Verma and Renuka Khatri solving a murder. Naravane aims for a series, reflecting his passion for writing beyond military service.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Retired General Manoj Naravane, former Chief of Army Staff, announced his aspiration to pursue storytelling during a recent book event.
His debut novel, 'The Cantonment Conspiracy', which seems to be well-received, follows two young lieutenants navigating a complex murder investigation.
With plans for a series in mind, Naravane's transition from military reports and short stories to full-fledged writing seeks to captivate readers with more Rohit and Renuka mysteries.