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From Soldier to Storyteller: General Naravane's Literary Journey

Former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Naravane transitions to a modest storyteller with his debut book 'The Cantonment Conspiracy'. Set against a military backdrop, it follows lieutenants Rohit Verma and Renuka Khatri solving a murder. Naravane aims for a series, reflecting his passion for writing beyond military service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:17 IST
From Soldier to Storyteller: General Naravane's Literary Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Retired General Manoj Naravane, former Chief of Army Staff, announced his aspiration to pursue storytelling during a recent book event.

His debut novel, 'The Cantonment Conspiracy', which seems to be well-received, follows two young lieutenants navigating a complex murder investigation.

With plans for a series in mind, Naravane's transition from military reports and short stories to full-fledged writing seeks to captivate readers with more Rohit and Renuka mysteries.

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