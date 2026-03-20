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Maldives Speedboat Mishap: Raymond Group Chairman Injured

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman of Raymond Group, was injured in a speedboat accident in the Maldives. He is recovering in Mumbai, while two Indian men are missing. The accident involved seven tourists, including visitors from the UK and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:39 IST
Maldives Speedboat Mishap: Raymond Group Chairman Injured
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Hari Singhania, the esteemed Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, sustained minor injuries in a speedboat accident in the Maldives. He is now recuperating in Mumbai, as confirmed by his spokesperson on Friday.

The incident occurred early Friday morning near V Felidhoo, when a speedboat carrying tourists capsized. Among those caught in the incident was rally driver Hari Singh, who, along with another Indian man, is still missing. Search operations remain ongoing.

Singhania, though rescued, is being treated for his injuries. His spokesperson expressed gratitude for the well-wishes received and emphasized hope for the missing individuals' safety. Meanwhile, reports indicate that a total of seven people were aboard the vessel, including tourists from the UK, Russia, and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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