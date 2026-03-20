Maldives Speedboat Mishap: Raymond Group Chairman Injured

Gautam Hari Singhania, the esteemed Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, sustained minor injuries in a speedboat accident in the Maldives. He is now recuperating in Mumbai, as confirmed by his spokesperson on Friday.

The incident occurred early Friday morning near V Felidhoo, when a speedboat carrying tourists capsized. Among those caught in the incident was rally driver Hari Singh, who, along with another Indian man, is still missing. Search operations remain ongoing.

Singhania, though rescued, is being treated for his injuries. His spokesperson expressed gratitude for the well-wishes received and emphasized hope for the missing individuals' safety. Meanwhile, reports indicate that a total of seven people were aboard the vessel, including tourists from the UK, Russia, and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)