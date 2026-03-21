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BTS: Global Domination Reimagined - An Electric Comeback in Seoul

BTS, the renowned Kpop group, is staging a comeback concert in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square supported by significant city measures, amidst heightened safety concerns. The event marks their first album release in three years and initiates a massive world tour promising impactful economic returns with revenues potentially reaching trillions of won.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 02:34 IST
BTS: Global Domination Reimagined - An Electric Comeback in Seoul
BTS

South Korea's capital, Seoul, prepares for an extraordinary influx of fans as Kpop sensation BTS holds a comeback concert this Saturday. The iconic Gwanghwamun Square will host an audience of an estimated 260,000 fans, with millions more tuning in via Netflix for their first live performance celebrating a new album release in over three years.

In light of past crowd disasters in the city, the Seoul government is taking extensive safety measures, deploying 8,200 personnel, setting up numerous medical stations, and ensuring public conveniences. The unprecedented presence includes a street shutdown and drone jamming, demonstrating the magnitude of the event and the authorities' efforts to avert any mishaps.

This new global tour, which extends until 2027, is set to become a historic event with potential earnings of 2.7 trillion won, challenging records by global artists like Taylor Swift. The 82 shows across 34 regions promise considerable economic benefits, with revenues further bolstered by merchandising and ticket sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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