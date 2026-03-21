Eid al-Fitr: Unity and Devotion Amidst Foggy Celebrations in Delhi

Amidst a festive atmosphere, people gathered at mosques across Delhi to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, embracing unity and devotion. The occasion was marked by a unique fog, lending a mystical charm to the celebrations.

Heightened security measures were in place throughout the city, ensuring a peaceful Eid gathering. The atmosphere was vibrant as worshippers exchanged greetings after performing namaz. Shahi Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmed from Fatehpuri Masjid highlighted the festival's themes of joy and togetherness.

Both residents and visitors reveled in the spirit of Eid, underscoring humanity's strongest bonds of love and understanding. Despite the overhanging fog, or perhaps because of it, the Eid celebrations this year felt wondrously unique according to worshippers.

(With inputs from agencies.)