Amid an escalating LPG crisis, Tamil Nadu's hotel industry has returned to using firewood, leading to increased food prices and altering traditional dining practices, particularly during Ramzan. The scarcity, heightened by conflicts in West Asia, has notably impacted biryani—a festival staple—elevating its cost and affecting family gatherings, as noted by Muslim communities.

M Venkadasubbu, Tamil Nadu Hotels Association President, explained that to mitigate LPG shortages, many hotels have prepared even biryani accompaniments using firewood. However, this transition has resulted in a 30% business drop in Chennai, with further declines reported across the state. The shift back to firewood stems partially from its traditional flavor, although affordability concerns persist amid rising firewood costs.

In response, some hotels are adopting induction stoves, echoing a growing trend to diversify cooking methods. Despite these adaptations, the situation underscores a broader struggle within Tamil Nadu's hotel sector, revealing the complex interplay between resource scarcity and cultural customs during significant events like Ramzan.

(With inputs from agencies.)