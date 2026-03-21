The Great Shamsuddin Family: A Spirited Tale of Love and Chaos

'The Great Shamsuddin Family,' a heartfelt family comedy-drama, has been selected as the closing film for the 24th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), announced the organizers. Directed by Anusha Rizvi, the film is a stirring portrayal of familial chaos and contradictions that resonate universally.

The movie premieres on April 23 and will conclude the festival on April 26. Presented by the makers of 'Peepli Live,' it highlights deeply personal stories appreciated by a global audience. The film debuted on JioHotstar in December, illustrating a protagonist's struggle amidst a familial uproar and imminent writing deadlines.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, the film has drawn appreciation for its authentic depiction. Kamra, in her role as Bani Ahmed, portrays a character balancing independence with family duties, resonating with many. The film's selection at IFFLA, a festival highlighting bold South Asian voices, emphasizes its international acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)