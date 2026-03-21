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Unmasking 'Bade Sahab': The Secret Role of Danish Iqbal in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

The enigmatic character 'Bade Sahab' in Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is revealed as Dawood Ibrahim, portrayed by Danish Iqbal. This revelation surprised audiences and even the actor himself, highlighting the film's intricate storytelling. Iqbal's portrayal emphasizes character authenticity over celebrity recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:33 IST
Unmasking 'Bade Sahab': The Secret Role of Danish Iqbal in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
  • Country:
  • India

The mystery surrounding the character 'Bade Sahab' in Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' kept audiences captivated until it was revealed that the role was that of notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, played by Danish Iqbal. The unveiling of this enigmatic figure surprised viewers and brought a fresh perspective to the film's narrative.

Iqbal, known for his roles in various acclaimed projects, expressed his surprise upon learning the true identity of his character. Despite initially being unaware of 'Bade Sahab's' identity, Iqbal focused on delivering an authentic portrayal of Ibrahim, emphasizing character depth over celebrity allure.

The film portrays Ibrahim as a significant yet unseen force, orchestrating crime lords and political figures, emphasizing Iqbal's commitment to embodying the character's essence. Director Aditya Dhar and casting director Mukesh Chhabra are credited for creating an environment that allowed actors to thrive, ensuring that every role, regardless of the actor's fame, was given importance in the storyline.

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