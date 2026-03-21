Khushi Kapoor Embodies Glamour and Tradition at Lakme Fashion Week

Bollywood actor Khushi Kapoor stole the spotlight at Lakme Fashion Week, making a striking appearance in designer Aisha Rao's latest collection. Kapoor's ensemble, a shimmering crop top with floral embellishments paired with a matching lehenga, highlighted a perfect blend of bold design and delicate, feminine grace.

Rao's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, dubbed 'Inter-Hana', drew inspiration from the abstract floral artistry of Japanese creator Fumi Imamura. The Hyderabad-based designer aimed to bring a narrative of art, technique, and cultural dialogue to the runway through this exclusive collection.

Emphasizing the uniqueness of her collection, Rao revealed that the fabric used was crafted in-house, not sourced externally. This innovative material symbolizes cultural interdependence and the continuity of craft, offering delicate strength and intricate embroidery, pivotal to the designs showcased.

(With inputs from agencies.)