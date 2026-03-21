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Khushi Kapoor Embodies Glamour and Tradition at Lakme Fashion Week

Bollywood's Khushi Kapoor walked the runway at Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing Aisha Rao's 'Inter-Hana' collection. Her outfit blended bold, floral designs with feminine elegance. Inspired by Japanese artist Fumi Imamura, Rao's collection fused art and cultural dialogue, featuring unique, in-house crafted fabric with intricate, delicate embroidery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:26 IST
Khushi Kapoor Embodies Glamour and Tradition at Lakme Fashion Week
Khushi Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Khushi Kapoor stole the spotlight at Lakme Fashion Week, making a striking appearance in designer Aisha Rao's latest collection. Kapoor's ensemble, a shimmering crop top with floral embellishments paired with a matching lehenga, highlighted a perfect blend of bold design and delicate, feminine grace.

Rao's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, dubbed 'Inter-Hana', drew inspiration from the abstract floral artistry of Japanese creator Fumi Imamura. The Hyderabad-based designer aimed to bring a narrative of art, technique, and cultural dialogue to the runway through this exclusive collection.

Emphasizing the uniqueness of her collection, Rao revealed that the fabric used was crafted in-house, not sourced externally. This innovative material symbolizes cultural interdependence and the continuity of craft, offering delicate strength and intricate embroidery, pivotal to the designs showcased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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